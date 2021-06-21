iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISUN) Insider Sells $586,500.00 in Stock

iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISUN) insider Michael Paul D’amato sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $586,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ISUN stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.19. The stock had a trading volume of 393,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,440. iSun, Inc. has a one year low of $3.01 and a one year high of $32.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.90. The stock has a market cap of $101.69 million, a P/E ratio of -29.45 and a beta of 0.23.

Get iSun alerts:

iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.49). iSun had a negative net margin of 11.76% and a negative return on equity of 15.70%. Equities research analysts anticipate that iSun, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ISUN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iSun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of iSun from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISUN. Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new position in iSun in the first quarter valued at about $7,343,000. Bank of The West purchased a new position in iSun in the first quarter valued at about $2,848,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iSun during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,749,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iSun during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,487,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iSun during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.59% of the company’s stock.

iSun Company Profile

iSun, Inc operates as a solar engineering, construction, and procurement contractor for commercial and industrial customers in the Northeastern United States. It also provides electrical contracting services; and data and communication services. The company was formerly known as The Peck Company Holdings, Inc and changed its name to iSun, Inc in January 2021.

Featured Article: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for iSun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iSun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.