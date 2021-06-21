Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $12.08 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) will post $12.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Itamar Medical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $11.94 million and the highest estimate coming in at $12.30 million. Itamar Medical posted sales of $8.89 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 35.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Itamar Medical will report full year sales of $52.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $52.10 million to $52.89 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $68.93 million, with estimates ranging from $63.81 million to $74.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Itamar Medical.

Get Itamar Medical alerts:

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $11.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.10 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Itamar Medical from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Itamar Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Itamar Medical from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Itamar Medical from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.83.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Itamar Medical by 2.0% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Itamar Medical by 28.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Itamar Medical by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Itamar Medical during the first quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Itamar Medical by 10.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 117,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 11,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITMR stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.34. The company had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,366. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.99. The firm has a market cap of $343.74 million, a P/E ratio of -21.60 and a beta of 1.13. Itamar Medical has a 12-month low of $17.18 and a 12-month high of $29.00.

Itamar Medical Company Profile

Itamar Medical Ltd., a medical technology company, develops and commercializes non-invasive medical devices and solutions for the treatment of respiratory sleep disorders. The company offers medical devices based on Peripheral Arterial Tone (PAT) signal, which measures changes in the patient's peripheral arterial pulse volumes and various parameters of arterial activities.

Featured Story: Relative Strength Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Itamar Medical (ITMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Itamar Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itamar Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.