Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its holdings in Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 945,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,835 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Jamf were worth $33,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JAMF. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Jamf by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,379,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,284,000 after acquiring an additional 362,545 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Jamf by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jamf by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 424,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,710,000 after buying an additional 9,805 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Jamf by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Jamf by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 60,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after buying an additional 5,248 shares during the period.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on JAMF shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Jamf in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Jamf in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target (down from $52.00) on shares of Jamf in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jamf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Jamf from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

BATS:JAMF opened at $32.51 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.77.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $81.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.70 million. Jamf’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 8,140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $268,620,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dean Hager sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total transaction of $3,147,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 103,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,268,033.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,469,823 shares of company stock valued at $279,428,610.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. The company's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions provide a cloud-based platform for lifecycle enterprise IT management of Apple devices. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a purpose-built software solution for educators; Jamf Connect, a solution that gives users the ability to provision their new Apple devices by entering their cloud identity the first time the device is powered on; and Jamf Protect, which creates customized telemetry and detections.

