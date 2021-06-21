Jason Mironov Sells 250,000 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Director Jason Mironov sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total transaction of $12,640,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

ZoomInfo Technologies stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,021,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,159,240. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.83 and a fifty-two week high of $60.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.92. The company has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,297.68.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $153.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.49 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 154,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,474,000 after buying an additional 4,727 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $7,215,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,503,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,890,000 after buying an additional 1,339,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 8,030 shares in the last quarter. 48.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.48.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

