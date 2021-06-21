Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sysco in a report released on Thursday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.87.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 17.14%. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

SYY has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.38.

SYY stock opened at $74.71 on Monday. Sysco has a 12 month low of $50.03 and a 12 month high of $86.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.42, a PEG ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.55%.

In other news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 357,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $29,017,234.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $51,714,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,070.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,167,884 shares of company stock worth $93,808,035. Company insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 40,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,092 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Sysco by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 52,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after buying an additional 5,613 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its stake in Sysco by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,853,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,914,000 after buying an additional 532,233 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. grew its stake in Sysco by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 93,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,943,000 after buying an additional 30,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Sysco by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 78,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

