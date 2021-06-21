Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Navios Maritime Partners L.P.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:NMM)

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Navios Maritime Partners in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now expects that the shipping company will post earnings of $2.80 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.40. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Navios Maritime Partners’ FY2022 earnings at $10.81 EPS.

NMM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Navios Maritime Partners from $7.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded Navios Maritime Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th.

NYSE:NMM opened at $26.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Navios Maritime Partners has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $36.46. The company has a market cap of $525.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 2.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.45.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The shipping company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $65.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.55 million. Navios Maritime Partners had a net margin of 32.14% and a return on equity of 3.35%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.47%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NMM. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in Navios Maritime Partners by 695.3% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 130,447 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 114,044 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,093,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Navios Maritime Partners by 351.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 78,339 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 61,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.28% of the company’s stock.

About Navios Maritime Partners

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizers, and containers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters.

