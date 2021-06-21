Joint Ventures (JOINT) Price Down 15.4% This Week

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. Joint Ventures has a market cap of $27,502.41 and $8,170.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Joint Ventures has traded down 15.4% against the US dollar. One Joint Ventures coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003116 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00055102 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003511 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00020330 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003120 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $215.72 or 0.00671915 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.46 or 0.00079288 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00038367 BTC.

Joint Ventures Coin Profile

Joint Ventures is a coin. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 coins. Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Joint Ventures’ official message board is medium.com/jointventures . The official website for Joint Ventures is jointventures.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Joint Ventures is a blockchain-based platform for digital content publishers. Their goal is to create an economy for online publishers that rewards every participant of the network, (including authors, commenters and advertisers alike) and minimizes the expenses on third-party commissions. By leveraging blockchain technology, Joint Venture addresses two of the major problems affecting the online advertising industry – lack of transparency (fraud) and the money wasted on useless middlemen commissions. JOINT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the platform. Every transaction in their content economy requires Joint token. “

Joint Ventures Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joint Ventures should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Joint Ventures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

