JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Position in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) by 25.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 859,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 173,835 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 2.01% of GMS worth $35,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GMS during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GMS during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of GMS during the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of GMS during the 1st quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GMS during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. 98.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GMS stock opened at $40.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 58.91 and a beta of 2.11. GMS Inc. has a one year low of $21.41 and a one year high of $47.11.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist lifted their price target on GMS from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on GMS from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on GMS from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on GMS from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.60.

In related news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.81 per share, with a total value of $3,184,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 176,210 shares of company stock worth $7,359,426 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

GMS Profile

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

