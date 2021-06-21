JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,843,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,542 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.26% of Vertex worth $40,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vertex during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Nellore Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vertex during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Vertex during the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Vertex during the fourth quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Vertex by 24.9% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the period. 17.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Lisa Butler sold 84,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $1,580,880.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,249 shares in the company, valued at $249,346.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric C. Andersen sold 21,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total transaction of $391,166.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 88,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,623,864.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 67.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VERX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Vertex from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Vertex from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Vertex from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.45.

VERX stock opened at $20.82 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.79. Vertex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.06 and a 12 month high of $39.71.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Vertex had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a negative return on equity of 64.84%. The business had revenue of $98.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.55 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vertex

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

