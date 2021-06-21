JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 1,210,822 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 356.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,550,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,210,822 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $41,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Dropbox in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Dropbox in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Dropbox by 1,100.0% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Dropbox in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Dropbox in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DBX stock opened at $29.14 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.88. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.66 and a 12 month high of $30.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $511.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.17 million. Dropbox had a positive return on equity of 43.70% and a negative net margin of 12.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Dropbox in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut Dropbox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.75.

In related news, President Timothy H. Young sold 11,250 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $305,212.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 90,133 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total value of $2,672,443.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 152,958 shares of company stock worth $4,342,192. 23.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

