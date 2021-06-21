JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 154,138 Shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) by 24.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 784,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,138 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $39,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Avangrid by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Avangrid by 123.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 58,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,894,000 after buying an additional 32,070 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Avangrid by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 641,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,919,000 after buying an additional 73,425 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the 1st quarter worth approximately $536,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Avangrid by 220.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 43,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,144,000 after buying an additional 29,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AGR. Barclays began coverage on Avangrid in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on Avangrid in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.17.

AGR opened at $51.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.33. Avangrid, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.65 and a 52 week high of $56.20.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Avangrid’s payout ratio is 87.13%.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

