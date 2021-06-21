JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Price Target to $38.00

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NCLH. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $11.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist boosted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Macquarie raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Norwegian Cruise Line has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.85.

NCLH stock opened at $30.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.15. The company has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.09. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 1-year low of $12.56 and a 1-year high of $34.49.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.03. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 9,693.11% and a negative return on equity of 61.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.99) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line will post -6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CEO Robert Binder sold 36,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $1,176,838.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 207,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,682,066.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 332.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, ADE LLC purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter worth $28,000. 53.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

