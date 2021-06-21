JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Position in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) by 4.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 912,805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,995 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Avient were worth $43,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AVNT. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avient by 82.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avient by 15,691.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Avient by 285.5% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Avient by 3,125.3% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avient during the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avient alerts:

AVNT stock opened at $47.23 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.65. Avient Co. has a 12 month low of $23.22 and a 12 month high of $54.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Avient had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Avient Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.13%.

AVNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Avient from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Avient from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Avient from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.82.

In other news, SVP Michael A. Garratt sold 5,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total value of $279,273.81. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.