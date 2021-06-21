JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI) by 331.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,182,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 908,269 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 5.63% of iShares MSCI Italy ETF worth $37,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EWI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Ballew Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 13,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 6,821 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF during the first quarter worth $745,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,091,000.

iShares MSCI Italy ETF stock opened at $32.36 on Monday. iShares MSCI Italy ETF has a twelve month low of $22.56 and a twelve month high of $34.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.82.

iShares MSCI Italy Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Italy Capped Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Italy 25/50 Index (Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Milan Stock Exchange.

