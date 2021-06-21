JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 348,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,681 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $36,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on XYL. Zacks Investment Research raised Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Xylem from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Xylem from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xylem currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.17.

Xylem stock opened at $113.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.69. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.92 and a 12 month high of $121.00. The company has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.02.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.37%.

In other news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 6,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total transaction of $672,293.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,652.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.75, for a total value of $105,658.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,184 shares in the company, valued at $1,305,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,939 shares of company stock worth $2,326,953 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

