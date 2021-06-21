JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Price Target to $62.00

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research raised shares of Cabot from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cabot from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cabot from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cabot from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cabot currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.14.

Shares of NYSE CBT opened at $56.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.98 and a beta of 1.67. Cabot has a 12 month low of $34.84 and a 12 month high of $65.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.77.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $842.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.05 million. Cabot had a negative net margin of 5.17% and a positive return on equity of 19.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cabot will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.31%.

In other news, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 10,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total transaction of $675,969.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,811.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBT. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Cabot by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 161,161 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,233,000 after purchasing an additional 27,630 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Cabot by 1,053.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,501 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 34,249 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cabot by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 61,747 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cabot by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,019 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cabot by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 655,404 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,415,000 after acquiring an additional 8,515 shares during the last quarter. 87.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

