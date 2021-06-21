JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Stake in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its holdings in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,744,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 125,643 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.31% of CNO Financial Group worth $42,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 155,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after purchasing an additional 7,916 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP lifted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 34,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 35,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 10,286 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNO opened at $22.59 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.43. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.04 and a 12-month high of $27.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 11.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.55%.

In other CNO Financial Group news, CEO Gary C. Bhojwani sold 55,167 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $1,490,612.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 252,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,816,362.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert C. Greving sold 20,868 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $576,374.16. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut CNO Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

