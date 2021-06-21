JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Overweight Rating for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.75.

NYSE BBVA opened at $6.17 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 12 month low of $2.49 and a 12 month high of $6.53. The stock has a market cap of $41.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.46.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 20.08%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.0697 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension funds.

