Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kaman Corporation is in the aerospace and industrial distribution markets. The company produces and/or markets widely used proprietary aircraft bearings and components; complex metallic and composite aerostructures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; aerostructure engineering design analysis and FAA certification services; safe and arm solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S. and allied militaries; design and supply of aftermarket parts to MRO aerospace markets; K-MAX medium to heavy lift helicopters; and support for the company’s SH-2G Super Seasprite maritime helicopters and K-MAX aircraft. Additionally, Kaman provides engineering, design and support for automation, electrical, linear, hydraulic and pneumatic systems as well as belting and rubber fabrication, customized mechanical services, hose assemblies, repair, fluid analysis and motor management. “

Shares of KAMN stock opened at $52.06 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.41. Kaman has a 12 month low of $37.38 and a 12 month high of $59.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.35 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. Kaman had a positive return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $171.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Kaman will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.91%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KAMN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Kaman by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 8,038 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Kaman in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Kaman by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 22,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 6,356 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Kaman by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,468,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,266,000 after purchasing an additional 217,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kaman in the fourth quarter worth approximately $754,000. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

About Kaman

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, medical, and industrial markets. The company produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; spring energized seals, springs, and contacts; and metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircrafts.

