Katalyo (KTLYO) Price Reaches $0.12 on Exchanges

Katalyo (CURRENCY:KTLYO) traded down 12% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 21st. In the last seven days, Katalyo has traded 27.1% lower against the dollar. Katalyo has a total market cap of $1.29 million and approximately $116,820.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Katalyo coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000371 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Katalyo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003086 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00052794 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $38.95 or 0.00120105 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.26 or 0.00158075 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000194 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,476.16 or 1.00146229 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Katalyo Profile

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. The official message board for Katalyo is katalyo.medium.com . The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo . Katalyo’s official website is www.katalyo.com

Katalyo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Katalyo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Katalyo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Katalyo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Katalyo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.