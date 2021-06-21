Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Acquires 296 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.2% of Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.8% in the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 288.3% during the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. 70.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Atlantic Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.79.

JPM traded up $1.98 during trading on Monday, hitting $149.90. 153,947 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,749,542. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $90.78 and a one year high of $167.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $158.20.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. The business had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.97 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 31.15%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.54%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total transaction of $1,800,356.30. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,560,018.50. Insiders have sold a total of 61,130 shares of company stock worth $9,224,636 in the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

