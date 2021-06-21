Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,405 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 35,829 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 26,562 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 3,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.6% during the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,986 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. 80.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EW traded up $0.45 on Monday, hitting $101.16. 1,598 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,636,878. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $66.45 and a 1 year high of $101.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.93. The stock has a market cap of $62.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 27.63% and a net margin of 19.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 13,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.66, for a total value of $1,089,253.20. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total value of $5,789,047.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 309,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,160,076.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 240,382 shares of company stock valued at $21,837,281 in the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.60.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

