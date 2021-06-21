Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Has $5.57 Million Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,679 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,565 shares during the period. Unilever accounts for about 1.5% of Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $5,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at $673,353,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at about $364,824,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Unilever by 199.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,530,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,208,000 after buying an additional 4,351,317 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 208.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,269,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Unilever by 326.7% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,460,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649,551 shares during the last quarter. 8.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

Shares of UL stock traded up $0.28 on Monday, hitting $59.78. 7,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,020,788. The stock has a market cap of $157.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.47. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $51.98 and a fifty-two week high of $63.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.5159 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Unilever’s payout ratio is currently 72.08%.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

