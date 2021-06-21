Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Sells 166 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC cut its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 2.8% of Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parisi Gray Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 1,778 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,116,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $449,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,155 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,530,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 893.4% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 904 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock traded up $4.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2,406.29. The company had a trading volume of 9,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,656,695. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2,332.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,351.65 and a fifty-two week high of $2,455.51.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The business had revenue of $45.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOOGL. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. China Renaissance Securities raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $1,477.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,752.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,516.55.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

