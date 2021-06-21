Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Trims Stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC trimmed its stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 2.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BCE by 373.5% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,037,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $227,402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,973,856 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 140.8% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,617,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $197,256,000 after buying an additional 2,700,000 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in BCE by 122.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,611,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $153,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990,772 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in BCE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,322,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in BCE in the 1st quarter valued at $78,634,000. 45.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of BCE in a research report on Sunday, May 2nd. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of BCE from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of BCE from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of BCE from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BCE from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.15.

Shares of BCE stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385,725. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $44.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.61. BCE Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.91 and a 12-month high of $50.90.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. BCE had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.7072 dividend. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.89%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

