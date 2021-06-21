KAZ Minerals PLC (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of KAZ Minerals PLC (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have given a hold recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KZMYY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays cut shares of KAZ Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut KAZ Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

OTCMKTS:KZMYY opened at $5.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.85. KAZ Minerals has a 12 month low of $2.66 and a 12 month high of $6.21. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.78.

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan, Russia, and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, East Region and Bozymchak, and Mining Projects segments. The company operates the Aktogay and Bozshakol open pit copper mines in the east region and Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; three underground mines in the east region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold mine in Kyrgyzstan.

