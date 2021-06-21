Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Boosts Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) Price Target to $159.00

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) had its target price increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on WLTW. Zacks Investment Research cut Willis Towers Watson Public from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $274.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $221.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $230.38.

Shares of WLTW opened at $225.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 1 year low of $179.31 and a 1 year high of $271.87. The company has a market capitalization of $29.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $253.14.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.36. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 24.27%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 382.8% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

