Kenneth S. Grossman Buys 5,000 Shares of Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) Stock

Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) Director Kenneth S. Grossman acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.87 per share, with a total value of $14,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,050. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Barnwell Industries stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,792. Barnwell Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.66 and a twelve month high of $6.99. The company has a market capitalization of $26.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.11.

Barnwell Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The energy company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a negative net margin of 17.92% and a negative return on equity of 823.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.00 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRN. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barnwell Industries by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 384,144 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 132,100 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barnwell Industries during the first quarter valued at $89,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barnwell Industries during the first quarter valued at $73,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barnwell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Barnwell Industries during the first quarter valued at $47,000. 10.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. It also invests in land interests in Hawaii. In addition, the company owns and operates five water well drilling rigs, two pump rigs, and other ancillary drilling and pump equipment; drills water and water monitoring wells of various depths; installs and repairs water pumping systems; and distributes Floway pumps and equipment in Hawaii.

