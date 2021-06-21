Kepos Capital LP Acquires Shares of 24,800 Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:XPDIU)

Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:XPDIU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the first quarter worth $26,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $101,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $176,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $274,000.

XPDIU stock opened at $10.14 on Monday. Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.88 and a twelve month high of $12.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.12.

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

