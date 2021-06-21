Kepos Capital LP Invests $364,000 in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SV)

Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SV) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 36,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Spring Valley Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $10,934,000. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Spring Valley Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Spring Valley Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in Spring Valley Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,305,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Spring Valley Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,048,000.

Get Spring Valley Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ:SV opened at $10.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.96. Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $12.27.

Separately, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Spring Valley Acquisition in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Spring Valley Acquisition Company Profile

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

See Also: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SV).

Receive News & Ratings for Spring Valley Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spring Valley Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.