Kepos Capital LP Lowers Holdings in HighCape Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CAPAU)

Kepos Capital LP cut its holdings in HighCape Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CAPAU) by 67.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210,000 shares during the quarter. Kepos Capital LP’s holdings in HighCape Capital Acquisition were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Glazer Capital LLC lifted its holdings in HighCape Capital Acquisition by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 872,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,007,000 after purchasing an additional 422,744 shares in the last quarter.

OTCMKTS CAPAU opened at $12.58 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.33. HighCape Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $28.40.

HighCape Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

