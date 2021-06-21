Kepos Capital LP Makes New Investment in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAHU)

Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAHU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 74,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $7,322,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $985,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $99,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $591,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $5,509,000.

NASDAQ:ACAHU opened at $9.99 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.93. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $10.09.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

