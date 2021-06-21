Kepos Capital LP Sells 414,032 Shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV)

Kepos Capital LP cut its holdings in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV) by 98.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 414,032 shares during the quarter. Kepos Capital LP’s holdings in Churchill Capital Corp IV were worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV by 504.4% during the fourth quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,147,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,486,000 after purchasing an additional 957,581 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Churchill Capital Corp IV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,005,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp IV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,610,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,289,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Churchill Capital Corp IV in the 4th quarter valued at $1,300,000. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Churchill Capital Corp IV stock opened at $23.40 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.17. Churchill Capital Corp IV has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $64.86.

Churchill Capital Corp IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

