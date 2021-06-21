Kepos Capital LP Takes Position in Thoma Bravo Advantage (NYSE:TBA)

Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Thoma Bravo Advantage (NYSE:TBA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,777,000. Kepos Capital LP owned 0.17% of Thoma Bravo Advantage as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TBA. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Thoma Bravo Advantage in the first quarter worth $45,360,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Thoma Bravo Advantage in the first quarter worth $10,450,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Thoma Bravo Advantage in the first quarter worth $10,156,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Thoma Bravo Advantage during the first quarter valued at $10,006,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Thoma Bravo Advantage during the first quarter valued at $6,270,000. 83.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Thoma Bravo Advantage alerts:

Shares of Thoma Bravo Advantage stock opened at $9.97 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.22. Thoma Bravo Advantage has a 12 month low of $9.87 and a 12 month high of $13.19.

Thoma Bravo Advantage does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thoma Bravo Advantage (NYSE:TBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Thoma Bravo Advantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thoma Bravo Advantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.