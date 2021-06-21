KeyCorp Raises Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Price Target to $85.00

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Materion’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.55 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MTRN. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Materion in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a buy rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Materion from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Materion from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Get Materion alerts:

NYSE:MTRN opened at $75.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 41.13 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.51. Materion has a 12 month low of $49.51 and a 12 month high of $80.70.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $354.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.45 million. Materion had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 8.31%. On average, research analysts forecast that Materion will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is a positive change from Materion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.65%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTRN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Materion by 133.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 9,821 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Materion by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Materion by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Materion by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,409,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $217,239,000 after purchasing an additional 109,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Materion by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center markets in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.