Keyera (TSE:KEY) Downgraded by CSFB

CSFB downgraded shares of Keyera (TSE:KEY) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$36.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$34.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Keyera from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Keyera from C$27.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$29.00 price target on shares of Keyera and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Keyera from C$29.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Keyera to C$31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$31.56.

Shares of TSE KEY opened at C$32.62 on Thursday. Keyera has a fifty-two week low of C$18.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$29.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.98 billion and a PE ratio of 115.67.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$1.02 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that Keyera will post 1.8697302 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 680.85%.

In other Keyera news, Senior Officer Bradley Wayne Lock sold 12,900 shares of Keyera stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.00, for a total transaction of C$438,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 178,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,071,210.

Keyera Company Profile

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

