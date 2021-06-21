Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.88 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) will post sales of $4.88 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Kimberly-Clark’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.82 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.93 billion. Kimberly-Clark posted sales of $4.61 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark will report full-year sales of $19.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.57 billion to $19.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $20.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.06 billion to $20.65 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kimberly-Clark.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 376.18% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on KMB. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $123.00 price target (down previously from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.31.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 72.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KMB stock opened at $128.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $133.17. Kimberly-Clark has a one year low of $128.02 and a one year high of $160.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 58.91%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

