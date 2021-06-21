Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Price Target Raised to $19.00

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on KMI. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. TD Securities increased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut Kinder Morgan from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Kinder Morgan from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an underweight rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.87.

KMI opened at $17.66 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.92. Kinder Morgan has a 12-month low of $11.45 and a 12-month high of $19.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $39.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.14.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.36. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 13.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.73%.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $28,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,982.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,707 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 368.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

