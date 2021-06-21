Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) Stock Rating Lowered by Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $9.25 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $12.00.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on KIN. Aegis restated a hold rating and issued a $9.25 price target (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on shares of Kindred Biosciences from $9.25 to $15.25 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Kindred Biosciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $9.25 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kindred Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Shares of NASDAQ KIN opened at $9.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 12.07 and a current ratio of 12.07. Kindred Biosciences has a 1 year low of $3.20 and a 1 year high of $9.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.96 and a beta of 1.26.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24). Kindred Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 8.50% and a negative net margin of 19.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 million. On average, research analysts expect that Kindred Biosciences will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Richard Chin sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total transaction of $367,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,934,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,756,607.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc sold 69,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total value of $473,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Kindred Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,672,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,518,000 after buying an additional 108,527 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Kindred Biosciences by 177.8% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 64,000 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in Kindred Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Kindred Biosciences by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 466,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 78,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

About Kindred Biosciences

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline focuses on biologics for a range of indications primarily in dogs and cats. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats; and Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of fever in horses.

