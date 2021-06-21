Kion Group (FRA:KGX) PT Set at €85.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) received a €85.00 ($100.00) price target from stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential downside of 2.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Baader Bank set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.00 ($81.18) price target on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Warburg Research set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €84.17 ($99.02).

Shares of KGX opened at €87.04 ($102.40) on Monday. Kion Group has a twelve month low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a twelve month high of €81.82 ($96.26). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €85.89.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

