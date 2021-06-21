Korea Investment CORP Buys 14,700 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 85,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $8,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank raised its position in Republic Services by 2.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 159,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,952,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 842,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,160,000 after purchasing an additional 118,346 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 197.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 271,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,984,000 after purchasing an additional 180,342 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 48,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,238,000. 57.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 12,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.31, for a total transaction of $1,436,220.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 1,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total transaction of $135,460.08. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,782 shares of company stock valued at $2,326,129. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

RSG stock opened at $106.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $78.22 and a one year high of $113.28. The stock has a market cap of $33.98 billion, a PE ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.96.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 14.17%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 47.75%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RSG shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

