Korea Investment CORP Cuts Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Korea Investment CORP cut its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 487,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 146,600 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $9,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in KeyCorp by 658.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,578,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,406,000 after purchasing an additional 10,919,935 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,147,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 28,681,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,670,000 after buying an additional 2,839,058 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,456,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at $15,417,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KeyCorp stock opened at $19.93 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.57. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $10.86 and a 1-year high of $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 23.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. KeyCorp’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.73%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush upgraded KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens lifted their price objective on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.50 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on KeyCorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. KeyCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.57.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 13,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $315,307.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 193,762 shares in the company, valued at $4,456,526. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark W. Midkiff sold 23,801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total value of $520,289.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,836 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,754.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 397,290 shares of company stock valued at $8,901,412. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.