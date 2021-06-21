Korea Investment CORP Has $8.43 Million Stock Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Korea Investment CORP reduced its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,400 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Centene were worth $8,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Centene during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Centene during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 228.0% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 7,201 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $432,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 89,883 shares of company stock worth $6,150,940. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CNC stock opened at $71.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $53.60 and a twelve month high of $75.25. The company has a market capitalization of $41.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.56.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $29.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.55 billion. Centene had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CNC shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Centene presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.91.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

