Korea Investment CORP Makes New Investment in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Korea Investment CORP acquired a new position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 49,000 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $10,938,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of SEA by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,206,713 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $6,407,770,000 after purchasing an additional 4,847,575 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SEA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $548,158,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of SEA by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,170,453 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,228,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139,631 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of SEA by 130.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,289,256 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $734,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861,814 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of SEA by 1,455.9% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,596,337 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $317,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,737 shares during the period. 51.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SEA alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SE. Macquarie raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of SEA from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of SEA in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.00.

SE stock opened at $282.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Sea Limited has a one year low of $100.66 and a one year high of $286.60. The stock has a market cap of $144.62 billion, a PE ratio of -78.69 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $250.34.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 82.81% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. SEA’s quarterly revenue was up 146.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.61) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SEA

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.