Korea Investment CORP Purchases 14,700 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $8,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 61.4% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in Republic Services by 5.3% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 3,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $106.52 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.70. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.22 and a 52 week high of $113.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Republic Services had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 47.75%.

A number of brokerages have commented on RSG. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

In related news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. purchased 10,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $99.44 per share, with a total value of $999,869.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 108,812,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,322,358.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 12,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.31, for a total value of $1,436,220.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,782 shares of company stock valued at $2,326,129 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

