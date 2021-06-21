Korea Investment CORP Purchases 7,900 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in ResMed were worth $9,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ResMed in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in ResMed in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in ResMed in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in ResMed by 52.4% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 218 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 67.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on RMD. Bank of America lowered shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $216.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $229.00 price objective for the company. CLSA raised shares of ResMed from a “sell” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $206.00 to $219.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.50.

RMD stock opened at $237.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $165.72 and a one year high of $242.50. The stock has a market cap of $34.55 billion, a PE ratio of 75.86, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $206.33.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. ResMed had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 28.85%. The business had revenue of $768.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.47 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.77%.

In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.84, for a total value of $532,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,156,025.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total transaction of $199,981.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,464,622.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,138 shares of company stock valued at $5,613,775. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

