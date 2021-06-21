Korn Ferry (KFY) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, June 22nd. Analysts expect Korn Ferry to post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Korn Ferry stock opened at $62.88 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.98 and a beta of 1.67. Korn Ferry has a 52 week low of $26.14 and a 52 week high of $69.36.

KFY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist lifted their price target on Korn Ferry from $48.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Korn Ferry from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Korn Ferry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Korn Ferry presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.60.

In other news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 38,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total value of $2,369,868.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,275 shares in the company, valued at $23,023,602. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

