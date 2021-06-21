Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Position Lifted by Walthausen & Co. LLC

Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 109,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares during the period. Kulicke and Soffa Industries makes up 1.1% of Walthausen & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Walthausen & Co. LLC’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $5,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KLIC shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $61.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.80.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $137,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 150,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,052,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 52,500 shares of company stock worth $2,980,700 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of KLIC traded up $2.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $56.26. The stock had a trading volume of 20,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,284. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.82. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.10 and a 52 week high of $61.24.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $340.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 15.66%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is 58.95%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

