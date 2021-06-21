Kusama Price Reaches $276.89 (KSM)

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 20th. One Kusama coin can now be purchased for about $276.89 or 0.00809801 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Kusama has traded down 33.8% against the U.S. dollar. Kusama has a market cap of $2.35 billion and approximately $244.10 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002928 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00056167 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.49 or 0.00130102 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.78 or 0.00174835 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000211 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,310.20 or 1.00342952 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $326.78 or 0.00955704 BTC.

Kusama Coin Profile

Kusama launched on August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kusama’s official message board is forum.kusama.network . Kusama’s official website is kusama.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Buying and Selling Kusama

