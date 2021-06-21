L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) Shares Acquired by GM Advisory Group Inc.

GM Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) by 584.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,720 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in L Brands were worth $3,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of L Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of L Brands by 4,818.2% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of L Brands by 92.6% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of L Brands by 87.5% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of L Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 77.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LB shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of L Brands from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of L Brands from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of L Brands from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of L Brands from $64.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of L Brands from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. L Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.57.

L Brands stock traded up $2.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $65.15. The company had a trading volume of 62,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,244,772. L Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.18 and a 52 week high of $71.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.66. The stock has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.76.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25. L Brands had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 137.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.99) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that L Brands, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. L Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 17.34%.

In other news, insider James L. Bersani sold 36,458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $2,523,258.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 198,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,715,068.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Leslie H. Wexner sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $326,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

